Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:02 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Family YMCA Launches Annual Fundraising Campaign

By Tina Hernandez for the Channel Islands YMCA | February 13, 2014 | 1:13 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA is launching its annual campaign to ensure that everyone in Santa Barbara has access to vital community programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Every day, the Santa Barbara Family YMCA works to support the people and neighborhoods that need it most by addressing community issues such as obesity, cost of living and gang-related behavior.

“Throughout Santa Barbara, countless people know the Y. But there’s so much more to our Y than one might think,” said Vince Iuculano, associate executive director of the Santa Barbara Family YMCA. “The Y is more than a gym. It’s a cause.

"As a charity, we’re dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the nation’s health and well-being, and giving back and providing support to our neighbors.”

This year, the Santa Barbara Family YMCA hopes to raise $165,000. Funds raised will support child care, summer camps, sports, swim lessons and more.

Last year, charitable gifts from YMCA donors made it possible for 65 kids to have a safe place to learn and build confidence after school; for thousands families to reconnect and grow together; and more than 100 people access to education and training to reach their full potential.

To learn more about how you can support the Y’s cause, please contact the Santa Barbara Family YMCA at 805.687.7720, or click here for more information.

— Tina Hernandez is the marketing and communications director for the Channel Islands YMCA.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 