Santa Barbara Family YMCA Launches Annual Fundraising Campaign

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA is launching its annual campaign to ensure that everyone in Santa Barbara has access to vital community programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Every day, the Santa Barbara Family YMCA works to support the people and neighborhoods that need it most by addressing community issues such as obesity, cost of living and gang-related behavior.

“Throughout Santa Barbara, countless people know the Y. But there’s so much more to our Y than one might think,” said Vince Iuculano, associate executive director of the Santa Barbara Family YMCA. “The Y is more than a gym. It’s a cause.

"As a charity, we’re dedicated to nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the nation’s health and well-being, and giving back and providing support to our neighbors.”

This year, the Santa Barbara Family YMCA hopes to raise $165,000. Funds raised will support child care, summer camps, sports, swim lessons and more.

Last year, charitable gifts from YMCA donors made it possible for 65 kids to have a safe place to learn and build confidence after school; for thousands families to reconnect and grow together; and more than 100 people access to education and training to reach their full potential.

To learn more about how you can support the Y’s cause, please contact the Santa Barbara Family YMCA at 805.687.7720, or click here for more information.

— Tina Hernandez is the marketing and communications director for the Channel Islands YMCA.