Santa Barbara Family YMCA Pitches its Summer Camps

At the end of the summer, families want to hear their child had “the best summer ever.” To help make that happen, Santa Barbara Family YMCA is offering day camps for campers of all ages, sports camps and specialty camps.

Sports camp this summer will feature a variety of sports including basketball, soccer, football, and sports at the beach. Sports camp will keep campers physically active and engaged, and foster character development in the form of teamwork and sportsmanship.

Sports camps are offered June 11-Aug.17 at rates of $170-$185.

Specialty camps at Santa Barbara Family YMCA will feature LEGO Minecraft master engineering, Splash camp, Little and Junior Chefs camp, Hip Hop camp, and Mad Science camp. Specialty camps run from June 11-Aug.13 with prices varying based on each camp.

Day camps are for children in grades kindergarten through junior high. Prices vary depending on camp and YMCA membership. Day camp dates are June 11-Aug.17.

For more information about Santa Barbara Family YMCA summer camps, visit ciymca.org/ camp or call 805-687-7727.

To ensure all youth have the chance to experience camp, the Santa Barbara Family YMCA offers financial assistance to those in need through the YMCA’s Open Doors Scholarship. For information about scholarships, visit ciymca.org/santa-barbara.

“It’s imperative that kids stay engaged socially, physically and academically throughout the summer. Summer camp is a wonderful way to ensure that,” said Kevin Pappas, youth and teen program director for Santa Barbara Family YMCA.

“In each of our camps, kids are in a welcoming environment where they can belong, they’re building relationships, developing character and discovering their potential. We encourage parents to give their kids the gift of camp to keep them active and engaged all summer long,” he said.

Pappas says there are five reasons why children and teens should attend summer camp:

Advnture: Summer camp is all about a variety of new experiences and exploring the outdoors. YMCA camps have a new adventure for every child and teen. Visit ciymca.org/camp for details.

Healthy fun: Day and resident camps offer fun, stimulating activities that engage the body and mind, and help children and teens learn the importance of nutrition to help improve their healthy eating habits.

Personal growith: In the welcoming environment of camp, youth have a chance to learn new skills, and develop confidence and independence by taking on responsibilities and challenges. Camps offer cognitive learning and social-emotional development opportunities for achievement.

Friendships: Amid the fun of camp games, songs, swimming, canoeing and talent shows, campers make new friends and strengthen existing friendships. The bonds formed at camp are important and lasting for many youth.

Memories: Summer camp is an experience that will give each camper memories and camp traditions that will last a lifetime. Youth return to school with plenty of camp stories to share.

For more information about the Santa Barbara YMCA, visit https://www.ciymca.org/santa-barbara or call 805-687-7727.

— Audrey Graves for Channel Islands YMCA.