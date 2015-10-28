Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 4:20 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Family YMCA Sets $185,000 as Annual Campaign Goal, Appoints Matt Rowe as Chair

Leading the charge for the Santa Barbara Family YMCA’s annual campaign are, from left, co-chairs Tom and Beth Schmid and chair Matt Rowe. Click to view larger
Leading the charge for the Santa Barbara Family YMCA's annual campaign are, from left, co-chairs Tom and Beth Schmid and chair Matt Rowe. (Santa Barbara Family YMCA photo)
By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Santa Barbara Family YMCA | October 28, 2015 | 2:27 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Family YMCA has set $185,000 as the goal for its annual campaign, and Matt Rowe, Santa Barbara Family YMCA board member, has been selected as campaign chair to ensure the fundraising target is met.

Every dollar raised in the annual campaign is applied to placing kids and families in need in YMCA programs, such as swimming classes, health and wellness programs, day camps, sleep-away camps and after-school care.

This year marks the sixth annual campaign that Rowe has participated in, and the third of which he has been campaign chair.

“Already a lot of planning and organization has gone into turning our $185,000 goal into a reality,” Rowe said. “The money raised allows the Santa Barbara Family YMCA to make good on our promise to be an inclusive and responsible force for positive change in our community.” 

Rowe was born and raised in Melbourne, Australia. He joined the YMCA in 2006, when he and his family lived in Darien, Conn. They transferred the family membership to Santa Barbara upon relocating.

Rowe is a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley’s Santa Barbara office.

Assisting Rowe in overseeing the annual campaign are co-chairs Beth Schmid, fellow YMCA board member, and her husband, Tom. The two have played an integral role in past campaigns, according to Rowe, and he feels very confident that with their support, and the support of management, staff and volunteer campaigners, the annual campaign will be a successful one.

“Our annual campaign plays such a pivotal role in our YMCA’s efforts to give back to our community,” Rowe said. “For me, chairing our annual campaign is an honor and a privilege and represents the highlight of my charitable efforts each year.”

To learn more the Santa Barbara Family YMCA’s annual campaign, call 805.687.7727. 

Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.

