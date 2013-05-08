Fee Increases Proposed in Most City of Santa Barbara Departments

The City Council's Finance Committee is briefed by administrators on possible changes

Fee increases have been proposed in each of the City of Santa Barbara’s General Fund departments, and administrators on Tuesday explained the possible changes to the City Council’s Finance Committee.

The city wants to charge more for use of the Faulkner Gallery and other meeting rooms at the Central, Eastside, Carpinteria and Goleta library branches, according to library services manager Scott Love.

The rate for three hours in the Faulkner Gallery for noncommercial and free events would increase to $125 (from $100), while the rate for private and commercial events would increase to $300 from $225.

Love said the library also wants to increase the monthly charge for artist exhibit space and overdue reference materials.

Most of the small increases aren’t expected to bring in more revenue, but overall, the library department expects a bump of $3,760 next year and $5,850 in 2014-15, Love said.

The Community Development Department is proposing a 3 percent increase across the board for most fees, but won’t touch the minor design review charges (for over-the-counter help) or modification fees, city planner Betty Weiss said.

There are some big projects still involved in the planning process and some new ones coming in, but the department doesn’t expect a big increase in revenues, she added.

The building and safety division is also planning to increase many of its fees by 3 percent, but won’t be touching the records and clerical fees, or the fees for in-ground pools and spas, since they are simple inspections, supervisor Larry Cassidy said.

Similar increases are proposed for Public Works permits, and the city wants to add some new transportation fees to do traffic analysis for new projects.

For projects with the potential to have significant impact on city traffic, the city would charge $5,500 for an analysis of up to five intersections, transportation planner Rob Dayton said.

Eighty percent of the Parks & Recreation Department’s fees won’t change, and some have even been eliminated under the city’s proposal.

There would be “modest” increases to nonprofit office lease rates, a 5 percent increase for renting the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center and some hikes for summer camp programs, recreation manager Judith McCaffrey said.

Aquacamp, which has become much more popular in recent years, would cost $165 instead of $150, and Naturecamp would increase to $312 from $300, she said.

The Cabrillo Pavilion is “still very competitive in the marketplace” at a proposed $1,671 for eight hours, she said.

“I’m pleased to report that, though the revenue has slowed the last three years, it’s really returning, and we’re filling more and more days there at the pavilion,” McCaffrey said.

The full City Council will vote on fee increases along with the rest of the budget sometime in June.

It will also hold a Proposition 218 hearing on June 11 on the proposed rate increases for water, wastewater and solid waste.

Finance Committee members also discussed refinancing some of the debt for the water fund.

Finance Director Bob Samario said selling certificates of participation to retire COPs from 2002 would save the city $1.6 million over the remaining 13 years of debt.

The amount saved by selling COPs for a 2003 State Revolving Fund loan is dependent on the interest rates when the bonds are actually sold, according to Samario.

“We are in a very low-interest rate environment; whether you’re a city or individual, this is a good time to refinance your debt,” he said.

Unlike general-obligation bonds, which need two-thirds voter approval, certificates of participation only need the city and its financing authority — which was the Redevelopment Agency and is now the successor agency — to agree to sell.

The process is “very convoluted” but no more than $30 million in COPs will be sold in a competitive bidding environment on May 22, Samario said. The City Council approved the sale on Tuesday.

The 2002 debt is from rehabilitating filters at the Cater Water Treatment Plant, water resources manager Rebecca Bjork said.

