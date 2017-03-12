Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:23 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Providing Feedback on Future Direct Potable Water Regulations

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | March 12, 2017 | 10:20 p.m.

The appeal of potable reuse as a local, drought-proof water supply has some momentum coming off California’s long drought, which is why Santa Barbara is working with other cities and state water boards to come up with future regulations, said Joshua Haggmark, the city’s water resources manager.

He summarized the city-contracted feasibility study at last Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Click here for the complete study.

Recycled water is nonpotable reuse: wastewater that’s treated and then repurposed — usually for watering landscaping.

Indirect potable reuse and direct potable reuse both require an advanced water treatment plant, which the city would likely locate next to El Estero Wastewater Treatment Plant at 520 E. Yanonali St.

The most common application of indirect potable reuse is injecting treated wastewater into groundwater basins. There are no regulations yet for direct potable reuse, which could mean adding treated water upstream of a drinking water treatment facility, or directly into the system.

Neither the state nor Santa Barbara is considering putting potable reuse water directly into the distribution system, Haggmark was quick to point out.

The feasibility study looked at “raw water supply augmentation,” the city’s term for the option of having an advanced water treatment plant and then pumping that treated potable reuse water up to Lauro Reservoir, where it would be treated again at the Cater Water Treatment Plant at 1150 San Roque Road.

Haggmark said the State Water Resources Control Board is developing direct potable reuse guidelines and regulations, and Santa Barbara is providing feedback on plans that might work — if there is interest to implement potable reuse, how would the city do it?

Santa Barbara is working with the City of Ventura, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, and the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission on that effort, with findings being presented to the state board to help develop regulations, Haggmark said.

There is a May 11 meeting of the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board in San Luis Obispo where this topic will next come up.

Councilman Bendy White asked about the timing of all this study, and Haggmark said it’s likely regulations will be formed in the next five to seven years.

Those rules will have to take into account removing contaminants of concern from the water, like prescription drugs, he noted.

Potable reuse and “toilet to tap” has an undeniable yuck factor, and changing the terminology could help since agencies want to build positive support for the idea, Haggmark said.

He said direct potable reuse is being called “raw water augmentation,” because the treated water would be added to untreated surface water and treated again, not placed right into the distribution system to homes and businesses.

Haggmark said the city wants to “go into this eyes wide open” and make sure people feel comfortable about their water.

The study rejected some alternatives for potable reuse, like using it to dilute intake at the desalination plant.

It also brings up the expense, and high energy use, of intense water treatment processes.

Potable reuse, like desalination, requires a lot more energy than surface water supplies. Pumping the water and the treatment process would use an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 kilowatt hours per acre-foot, compared to desalination’s 4,400 kilowatt hours per acre-foot, Haggmark said.

“After it’s gone through this much treatment, this is pretty pricey water as well,” he added.

The City Council took no action on the report of the study’s findings.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

