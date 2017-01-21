Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:11 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Feeling Confident About Meeting 2017 Water Demands

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 21, 2017 | 11:55 p.m.

Amid heavy rainfall and plans to reactivate Santa Barbara’s desalination plant, the City of Santa Barbara is on track to meet its water needs for the year.

The city’s projected 2017 water supplies will be sufficient to match anticipated demand, according to Water Resources manager Joshua Haggmark.

“It has been an eventful month since we last met,” he told the Water Commission on Thursday. “In general, Santa Barbara is looking good.”

To ensure an adequate supply, however, Haggmark stressed the importance of customers hitting Santa Barbara’s target of a 40 percent reduction in water use.

City staff gave an update on local conservation numbers, noting that Santa Barbarans had cut water use by 36 percent, according to the 12-month average water conservation reduction at the end of the 2016 water year.

“The recent rains have been great, but we aren’t out of the woods yet, and conservation is still important,” Haggmark said. “This has certainly been as optimistic as it has been in five years.”

Parts of Santa Barbara County remain in a dry spell, with sections of California moving into a sixth year of drought.

Haggmark said the county is still suffering from “extreme drought conditions.”

A sliver of the county — the South Coast — remains classified as an exceptional drought area, as of Jan. 19, according to data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor, a publication issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Agriculture Department.

“We haven’t benefited as much as the rest of the state,” Haggmark said. “I remain hopeful that our conditions will continue to improve.”

A city-wide lawn watering ban went into effect Jan. 1 to conserve water.

To help alleviate the use of potable water supplies, the city’s water conservation program offers free services and training.

Free water checkups are provided to all municipal customers to assist in evaluating water usage indoor and out.

Additionally, a landscape rebate program offers a refund on eligible, pre-approved material costs for landscape water efficiency.

The biggest impact will come from the reactivation of potable water production from Santa Barbara’s desalination facility at 525 E. Yanonali St.

The Charles E. Meyer Desalination Plant — which is estimated to be a $70 million project — is expected to be completed in February or March, nearly 24 years after the facility was deactivated.

The plant will produce 3,125 acre-feet of water per year for Santa Barbara, but is permitted to provide 10,000 acre-feet.

An acre-foot equals about 326,000 gallons, or enough water to cover an acre of land at about a foot deep. A typical household uses around half of an acre-foot in a year.

At Thursday’s meeting, staff also honored the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, located at 1212 Mission Canyon Road, with the Santa Barbara 2016 Water Hero Award for its achievement in conservation and sustainable practices.

The annual award highlights organizations, businesses and individuals that lead in water conservation efforts.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 