Santa Barbara Fermentation Festival to Kick Off with Party Thursday at Telegraph Brewery

Cultivate Events will host its fourth annual Santa Barbara Fermentation Festival at the Center for Urban Agriculture at Fairview Gardens from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 19.

A kickoff party will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 26 at Telegraph Brewery, 418 N. Salsipuedes St. in Santa Barbara.

The all-ages experiential one-day festival celebrates the art of making traditionally fermented foods and beverages such as kimchi, kombucha, kefir, pickles, beer, sauerkraut, wine, cider, cultured vegetables, and sourdough bread, and empowers attendees to make these foods at home.

Highlights include:

» A Fermentation Station, sponsored by Whole Foods Market, where attendees learn first hand from master fermenters, such as Kathryn Lukas of Farmhouse Culture and Jenny McGruther of Nourished Kitchen.

» A Pickled Pavilion, nestled in the avocado orchard, where fermentation experts, such as Catalina Martone of The Body Ecology Diet, Hannah Crum of Kombucha Kamp, and Mark McAfee of Organic Pastures Raw Dairy, will share the history, benefits and how-tos of fermented foods.

» Dozens of Ferment-centric Exhibitors, such as Cultured and Saucy, Conscious Kombucha, Bragg Live Food Products, Mountain Feed and Farm Supply, and Bacon and Brine, featuring local and regional fermented foods, products, supplies and education.

» A Bacteria Buddy Passport Program, sponsored by Fairview Gardens, Isla Vista Food Co-op, Kombucha Kamp, and SOL Food Festival, that introduces children 4-12 years old to the wild world of fermentation.

» A Farm-to-Bar Happy Hour, featuring traditionally fermented craft libations by Barrelworks, Jun Brewery, Cutler’s Artisan, Dog Hill Vineyard, Carpinteria Homebrewers, Municipal Winemakers and Valley Brewers.

Proceeds from the festival benefit the Center for Urban Agriculture at Fairview Gardens, a nonprofit educational farm that builds critical connections between community, agriculture and education. Major festival sponsors are Whole Foods Market, Farmhouse Culture, Mountain Feed and Farm Supply, and LoaTree.

