Santa Barbara Festival Ballet Blossoms in Spring

In 1964, Hello Dolly debuted on Broadway, the first Ford Mustang rolled off the assembly line, and Santa Barbara Festival Ballet — the city's hometown ballet conservatory — opened its doors.

Santa Barbara Festival Ballet (SBFB) is now rehearsing for its spring show, Ballet in Bloom, a bouquet of classical and contemporary dance that celebrates this stirring season.

Under the tutelage of artistic director Aimee Lopez, SBFB’s senior company of dancers will perform at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo.

Ballet in Bloom features choreography by Lopez, SBFB instructor, choreographer; UCSB dance faculty member Valerie Huston; and senior company dancer Tamar Cohen, who will be debuting a piece of her own choreography, Letters Never Sent.

Also on the program are guest appearances by State Street Ballets Young Dancers, by Opus 1, and the UCSB Freshman Dance Company. The Ballet in Bloom performance will have exclusive excerpts from the new children’s ballet, The Toy Shoppe.

Tickets are on sale at the Center Stage Box Office.

— Jeff Wing for Santa Barbara Festival Ballet.