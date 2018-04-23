Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 2:04 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Festival Ballet Blossoms in Spring

By Jeff Wing for Santa Barbara Festival Ballet | April 23, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Classical and contemporary dance takes center stage at Santa Barbara Festival Ballet. Click to view larger
Classical and contemporary dance takes center stage at Santa Barbara Festival Ballet. (Nelson-Ramoran)

In 1964, Hello Dolly debuted on Broadway, the first Ford Mustang rolled off the assembly line, and Santa Barbara Festival Ballet — the city's hometown ballet conservatory — opened its doors.

Santa Barbara Festival Ballet (SBFB) is now rehearsing for its spring show, Ballet in Bloom, a bouquet of classical and contemporary dance that celebrates this stirring season.

Under the tutelage of artistic director Aimee Lopez, SBFB’s senior company of dancers will perform at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at Center Stage Theater, 751 Paseo Nuevo.

Ballet in Bloom features choreography by Lopez, SBFB instructor, choreographer; UCSB dance faculty member Valerie Huston; and senior company dancer Tamar Cohen, who will be debuting a piece of her own choreography, Letters Never Sent.

Also on the program are guest appearances by State Street Ballets Young Dancers, by Opus 1, and the UCSB Freshman Dance Company. The Ballet in Bloom performance will have exclusive excerpts from the new children’s ballet, The Toy Shoppe.

Tickets are on sale at the Center Stage Box Office.

— Jeff Wing for Santa Barbara Festival Ballet.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 