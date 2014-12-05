Friday, June 22 , 2018, 9:34 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Festival Ballet Stages ‘Nutcracker at the Arlington’ with Live Orchestra

By Cindy Elster for the Santa Barbara Festival Ballet | December 5, 2014 | 11:36 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Festival Ballet presents Nutcracker at the Arlington, with a live, full symphony orchestra, Elise Unruh as conductor and three performances set for Dec. 13-14.

Celebrating a 40th anniversary this year, Nutcracker at the Arlington is recognized as one of the rare and longest continuously running productions in the United States performed with a live, full symphony orchestra!

Delighting family members of all ages, the Santa Barbara Festival Ballet takes you on a magical journey with Clara and her Nutcracker Prince in one of the most beloved holiday love stories. Experience the wonderment of this classic tale by E.T.A. Hoffman, as Herr Drosselmeyer’s Clock Work Dolls dance to life, a giant Christmas Tree grows before your eyes, Rat King and Toy Soldiers battle through canon explosions on stage, and surprises galore unfold in the Kingdom of Sweets where Clara and Nutcracker are presented to the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier.

Staged at the historic Arlington Theatre with lavish scenes painted expressly for Santa Barbara Festival Ballet in St. Petersberg and Moscow, one is enraptured by Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky’s music performed by a live, full symphony orchestra.

Featuring professional guest artists Chase Finlay, principal dancer with New York City Ballet (Cavalier), Michele Wiles, principal dancer with BalletNext (Sugar Plum Fairy), Devyn Lovett with Ballet West (Nutcracker), and Tracy Kofford, artistic director of dance for SBCC (Arabian Cavalier). Grace Barker as Clara joins Santa Barbara Festival Ballet company dancers,  UCSB Department of Dance, SBFB Dance Conservatory students and community members all to portray over 100 roles on the Arlington stage.

“It is an honor to provide our Central Coast communities with the full cultural experience of the classic ballet The Nutcracker, with Tchaikovsky’s music played by a live, full symphony orchestra, all under the stars of our historic Arlington Theater,” artistic director Denise Rinaldi said.

Mayor Helene Schneider has declared by city proclamation: Nutcracker Week in Santa Barbara, Dec. 8-14.

In honor of Santa Barbara Festival Ballet‘s 50 years in business and the 40th anniversary of Nutcracker at the Arlington!

Performances will be held at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13 and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14. Tickets are $25 to $55 and are available at the Arlington box office at 805.963.4408 or by clicking here. For group tickets, call Megan at 805.708.2299. For information about the Saturday Eve Reception & Alumni Gala, call Julie at 805.966.0711.

— Cindy Elster represents the Santa Barbara Festival Ballet.

