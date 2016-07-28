Cowboys, Cowgirls Saddle Up for Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo

Earl Warren Showgrounds prepares for another year of thrilling bull rides, bronc busting, barrel racing, mutton bustin’ and more

Eight seconds. That’s the amount of time bull riders have to endure to complete one full ride.

With one gloved hand securely strapped to a 1,700-pound animal and the other waving in the air for balance, cowboys brave the best a bull can throw under them as they try to hold on for just eight seconds.

It’s events like these that keep crowds coming back year after year to the Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo. The 92nd annual rodeo, a part of Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Celebration, will take place from Aug. 4-7 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

The competition features classic rodeo events such as barrel racing, team penning, pole bending, roping and of course, bronc and bull riding. All ages of professionals and amateurs compete, with the youngest cowboys and cowgirls at 4 years old and some of the oldest rodeo veterans well into their 80s.

For the last seven years, the Fiesta Rodeo has been a tour stop for Professional Bull Riding. This association features nationally ranked professional riders competing for the highest scores with the toughest bulls. The PBR event will take place at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association will also be in attendance, with their events taking center stage the evenings of Aug. 5 and 6 and the afternoon of Aug. 7.

It’s a “good, wholesome family-oriented event,” said Josiah Jenkins, chairman of the Fiesta Rodeo and president of Jedlicka’s Saddlery. “All levels and ages can participate and enjoy. It brings the kids together, the community together. It’s exhilarating.”

While Jenkins is a cowboy at heart, he’s also a devoted Old Spanish Days fan. He’s been involved with Fiesta since 1976 and was El Presidente in 2013.

Even young children find ways to get involved in the fun with the mutton bustin’ event, during which kids attempt to hold onto a running sheep for as long as possible, before it shakes them free.

Noozhawk, a longtime sponsor of the event, is holding a drawing for budding cowboys or cowgirls to try their hand at mutton bustin’ during the Aug. 7 rodeo, which starts at 2 p.m..

Kids who wish to compete as that Sunday’s Noozhawk rider — the only spot still unfilled for this year’s rodeo run — must be between the ages of 4 and 6 as of Jan. 1, 2016, and weigh no more than 60 pounds. Click here for the contest entry application.

Rodeo general admission tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for children under 11 for the Aug. 4 PBR event, with box seats available for $60-$80; $25 for adults and $15 for children for the PRCA evening performances on Aug. 5 and 6, with box seats available for $30-$35; and $15 for adults and $10 for children for the rodeo at 2 p.m. Aug. 7, with box seats available for $25-$30. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Click here for a full schedule of Fiesta Stock Horse Show & Rodeo events.

— Noozhawk intern Sarah Scarminach can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .