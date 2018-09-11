Santa Barbara Fights Off Scrappy Santa Ynez

Girls Volleyball

Visiting Santa Ynez made Santa Barbara High’s girls volleyball team work to earn a sweep in the first Channel League match between the schools on Tuesday at J.R. Richards Gym.

The Pirates scrambled to keep plays alive and got some big hits from 6-foot-1 middle Kylie Clouse before the Dons took a 25-19, 28-26, 25-23 for their first league win.

Santa Barbara is 1-1 and Santa Ynez 0-2 in Channel League play.

“They’re very scrappy and their middle was good,” Santa Barbara coach Ariana Garner said of the Pirates. “When they pass well and set the middle that girl is really hard to stop. She was too fast for our middles tonight and was hitting over the top of us. When they’re in system and set the middle, they are good.”

Clouse led the Pirates' attack with 10 kills and four blocks and Gillian Walks had five kills. Setter Natalie Robles dished out 25 assists, libero Rylnn Ibarra picked up 18 digs and Lauren Fieldhouse served three aces.

“I’m very proud of how my girls played tonight,” said Santa Ynez coach Tom Wright. “It’s been a process through this whole first part of the season. We’re trying to get everybody in sync buying into the process, not giving up after missing some points and really fighting through every point.

“They have shown us in single sets what they have the ability to do it, but tonight I feel like they put it together for a match. For a full match, they kept fighting all the way through.”

In each set, Santa Barbara opened up a sizable lead only to see Santa Ynez battle back and close the gap. The Pirates twice were at set point in the second set, but the Dons managed to pull it out. Tiffany Medel served back-to-back aces to clinch the set.

In the third set, the Dons built a 19-11 lead, but Santa Ynez fought back behind the hitting and blocking of Clouse, some well-placed shots by Fieldhouse a solo block by Wilks in the middle and its back-row defense.

“They keep the ball in play,” Garner said. “They don’t have too many go-to hitters (on the outside) but they keep the ball in play and that’s what volleyball is ball about.”

It took the hitting of Sky Mainz of the Dons to keep the Pirates at bay in the third set. She scored six points in the set, including an off-speed shot in the middle for a side out and a 24-23 lead.

Hayden Randolph finished the match with an ace serve.

Chloe Mauceri put down 12 kills in two sets to lead the Dons, Mainz collected nine kills, middle Georgia Brace added eight kills and hit .267 and Talia Medel hit .333.

Garner said the team collectively had its most efficient night on offense.

Setter Ellie Chenoweth handed out 37 assists and Hayden Randolph led the defense with 12 digs.

Garner feels she finally has the right line-up on the court.

“We’re still fitting some loose ends in and out, but I want to continue on with this line-up and see if we can get them flowing moving into DP and the second time we play San Marcos,” she said.

The Dons play at Lompoc on Thursday while Santa Ynez travels to Cabrillo.

