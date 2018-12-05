Santa Barbara Fights Off Tough Simi Valley Squad in Tournament Opener

Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara High had its toughest game of the young season and pulled out a 65-55 win over host Simi Valley in an opening game at the 33rd annual Bob Hawking Classic.

Bryce Warrecker led three Dons in double figures with 21 points. Aidan Douglas scored 17 and Jackson Hamilton added 14 as Santa Barbara won its fifth straight.

"It was a very physical and intense game," Santa Barbara assistant Joe Bregante said. "The score went back-and-forth and we were down 30-29 at half.

"We finally managed to take the lead with four minutes to go in the game and we were able to hold on to pull out of victory."

Santa Barbara plays its second pool-play game against Clovis West at 5 p.m. on Thursday.