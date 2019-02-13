Santa Barbara Fights Through Emotions, St. Bonaventure, Advances to CIF Quarterfinals

Boys Basketball

VENTURA — Bryce Warrecker’s solid play in the post, the steady play of point guard Stephen Davis and a strong defensive effort led the top-seeded Santa Barbara High boys basketball team to 62-53 victory at St. Bonaventure in an intense CIF-SS 3A Division second-round game on Tuesday night.

The Dons (28-3) will now play host to Mary Star of the Sea in a quarterfinal game at home on Thursday. Mary Star defeated Barstow, 65-60.

This game was full emotion. Santa Barbara point guard Stephen Davis was playing against his father, Patrick, who is the assistant coach for the Seraphs; St. Bonaventure star guard Kai Rojas grew up in Santa Barbara, and the Seraphs were unbeaten in their gym.

“It’s what I expected,” Santa Barbara coach Dave Bregante said of the game. “It was like a semifinal game or a championship game. There were a lot of reasons for both teams to be fired up.

“It was played at really high level. It wasn’t always pretty but the kids were playing really hard at both ends of the court.”

Davis, despite being in foul trouble for most of the game, had stellar night, scoring 15 points and dishing off several assists.

“He had a tremendous game,” Bregante said. “He made some big baskets, made some big assists. There was a lot of pressure on him and he handled it magnificently. He did a tremendous job handling that pressure that was on him.

“He’s the engine that makes us go.”

Davis’ dad was impressed with his son’s performance.

“I thought he played really well,” said Patrick Davis, who gave his son a kiss on the check during player introductions. “He got in foul trouble early. I was pleased about that, but I’m sitting on this side.

“It was tough,” he added about coaching against Stephen. “Now I got to go home and hear it from him.”

Said Stephen about the scenario: “It’s definitely different. Usually he’s in my corner but today he was on the other side. It was hard, but I had to do it for our team.”

Warrecker was a force in the low post as he scored 21 points. His dunk off a slick bounce pass through a crowd from Davis allowed the Dons to open up a 15-9 lead early in the second quarter.

“They have to stop Bryce at all times,” Stephen Davis said. “Without him that’s a tough game.”

Said Bregante of working the ball to Warrecker and Will Rottman in the post: “You have to do that because we’re not shooting the ball really well. Until we start shooting the ball and take some pressure off those guys we got to keep going there and pound the ball inside.

“Bryce had a tremendous game. Will, they got to guard him down there.”

Davis buried a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the second quarter to give Santa Barbara a 28-19 lead at halftime.

Davis fed Jackson Hamilton for a three-pointer and Aiden Douglas made one of two free throws to build the Dons’ lead to 13 (38-25) with 5:11 to go in the third.

St. Bonaventure (17-9), which had been held in check by a tough Dons’ defense, broke free in the last four minutes of the third period behind the play of guards Rojas and Mikey Hinkle.

Rojas bolted down court after a Santa Barbara miss, scored on a layup and was fouled. He made the free throw to make it 43-34.

Hinkle posted up and was fouled as he scored, and completed the three-point play to pull the Seraphs to within six, 43-37.

Hinkle led the Seraphs with 21 points and Rojas had 11, well below his average.

The defense of Jasper Johnson, Douglas and Hamilton made it tough for Rojas to knock down shots.

“Our defense, especially in the first half, was tremendous,” Bregante said. “Second half, we couldn’t keep them out of the paint — they kept driving by. We tried a little zone and that didn’t work very well.

“The way they play is hard because they’re always attacking the basket and we were a little slow in our rotations. They had a lot of and-ones.”

Jackson Gonzalez hit one of two free throws to put the Dons up by seven (44-37) going into the fourth quarter.

The Seraphs got to within four (44-40) after Nick Imig made a free throw and Hinkle used a nifty behind-the-back dribble to score on a layup.

Santa Barbara, however, withstood St. Bonaventure’s rally and went on 12-6 run to take a 56-46 lead with 2:07 left.

“Just grind it out,” said Davis of the Dons’ mindset in the final period. “They made a run and we just had to grind it out.”

Davis capped Santa Barbara’s run with killer step-back bank shot from 8 feet.

The Seraphs kept fighting as Sebastian Cortes and Hinkle hit threes and Jacob Basua made a free throw to cut the deficit to five (58-53) with 49 seconds left.

Santa Barbara ran down the clock and Johnson was fouled with 30 seconds to go. He made one of two free throws to put the Dons up 59-53.

The Dons then fouled Rojas attempting a three-pointer with 20 seconds to go.

Santa Barbara got a huge break as the Seraphs’ star missed all three free throws.

St. Bonaventure had a tough night from the line, making 14 of 27.

“It’s been the one little Achilles heel on this team,” St. Bonaventure coach Pat Frank said. “We haven’t been consistent shooting free throws. We had the opportunities, the kids knew it, but you got to take advantage of those opportunities and we didn’t today, and it cost us the basketball game.

“I love the way our kids competed, they knew Santa Barbara was No 1," he continued. "We got behind a little bit then got close enough to really put some pressure on them. But that last difference is you got to make free throws and make one big shot there. Unfortunately, we were unable to do either of those and it hurt us.”

Johnson and Davis combined to make three free throws to seal the victory for the Dons.

“They had everything going for them,” Bregante said of St. Bonaventure. “That team got to the finals of CIF last year and they had everybody coming back. They had an experienced team playing on their home court. They had some real advantages.

“I’m real proud of my kids. We battled and we got it done.”