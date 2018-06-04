Santa Barbara’s Film Feast Not Your Typical Dinner and a Movie

Santa Barbara’s Film Feast is a unique take on Restaurant Week. Coinciding with the 28th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival running Jan. 30 through Feb. 9, Film Feast participants (restaurants, wine tasting rooms and hotels) offer special tasting menus and hotel packages using the theme “Made in Santa Barbara.”

Santa Barbara is where the greatest things come together. Ocean meets mountains. Sunny meets year-round. The good life meets the great life. And for 11 days every year, exceptional film meets award-winning cuisine and libations during Film Feast — your invitation to explore the best plates and pours throughout Santa Barbara's many theater districts during the annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Film Feast is the perfect time to come and get a taste of why it's not just made well, it's made in Santa Barbara.

Film Feast 2014 stars Santa Barbara’s South Coast: Carpinteria, Montecito, Summerland, Santa Barbara and Goleta. It is a fun and creative way to bring business to the restaurants and tasting rooms that are near the action of the Film Festival.

Last year, the “Made in Santa Barbara” theme broke box office records; this year’s sequel will be even bigger and better with 36 prix fixe menus and tasting flights and 16 hotel packages to date. The popular Film Feast Guide is returning as well. This handy, compact booklet is organized by theater district so while out and about at the many world premieres, celebrity tributes and panel discussions at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, attendees can easily find participating restaurants, tasting rooms and hotels nearby.

Prix Fixe Menus

Let Film Feast 2014 take you and your taste buds on a culinary journey of cuisine and libations, made famous in Santa Barbara. Local talents and ingredients have come together to produce award-worthy prix fixe menus and tasting flights.

Nominees include “The Graduate Wine Flight” at Au Bon Climat Wine Tasting Room and The Jim Clendenen Wine Library, which includes eight wines comprised of four sets — one older and one younger vintage of the same wine. “Santa Barbara Talent with Local Ingredients” at Savoy Café and Deli offers diners a choice of “Katy Perry Goleta Goodland Grub” or “Jack Johnson Farm-to-Fork.” Both musicians have strong ties to the area; Perry was born and raised in Santa Barbara, and Johnson graduated from UC Santa Barbara.

Lodging Deals

We’re rolling out the red carpet and offering special lodging packages fit for a movie star. Spend the night, week or entire film festival on the Santa Barbara South Coast, where views are stunning from the opening scene to the closing credits.

Bacara Resort & Spa is rolling out the white glove treatment for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival with an exclusive package fit for a president, including a stay in the 3,700-square-foot Presidential Suite “The Residence” and a private screening of The Butler with reception for up to 200 friends in the resort’s own screening room.

For fans of the television show Daniel Boone, commemorate the 50th anniversary of the series at Fess Parker's Doubletree by Hilton Resort with a complimentary bottle of Fess Parker wine, souvenir coonskin cap bottle top and a Fess Parker DVD.

Social Lounge

Feeling punny? Join the social conversation by participating in “Pun-It-to-Win-It” and tweeting a Santa Barbara-inspired film pun for a chance to win a Film Feast Getaway. Puns can play on movie titles, such as My Cousin Viognier, Lemon Pulp Fiction and Star Trek 2: The Wharf of Khan.

Puns must be submitted on Twitter; the contest will be promoted on Facebook, which is also where fans will vote for their favorite film pun.

Back Story

Santa Barbara’s century-long career as a movie backdrop and getaway for top Hollywood talent started during the silent era — Santa Barbara was California’s original filmmaking hub. Whether scouting sites dating back to Cecil B. DeMille’s The Ten Commandments (1923), sipping pinot noir on the Sideways (2004) wine trail or watching cutting-edge cinema in historic theatres during the Film Festival, visitors will discover that Santa Barbara looks as good in real life as she does on the big screen.

Visit Santa Barbara offers a comprehensive film tourism microsite as well as Sideways movie tour maps. Film Feast is presented by Visit Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization. Click here for more information.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing and communications director for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.