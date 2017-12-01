Santa Barbara International Film Festival Honors Judi Dench with Kirk Douglas Award

Academy Award winner recognized for lifetime of acting work, including upcoming role as Queen Victoria in 'Victoria & Abdul'

Academy Award winner Judi Dench was recognized Thursday night with the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film at a Santa Barbara International Film Festival event.

Dench was honored for her lifetime of acting work, and in particular for her upcoming role as Queen Victoria in Victoria & Abdul, SBIFF said.

The black-tie gala dinner at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara precedes SBIFF’s annual film festival in early February.

Dench has won many awards including an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love, and has been nominated for her roles in Mrs. Brown, Chocolat, Mrs. Henderson Presents, Notes on a Scandal, and Philomena.

She is also known for her role as M in recent James Bond films including Casino Royale and Skyfall.

Her newest film, Victoria & Abdul, “tells the extraordinary true story of the amazing and unlikely friendship between Queen Victoria (Judi Dench) and a young clerk, Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), who becomes her teacher, her spiritual advisor, and her devoted friend,” SBIFF said when announcing the award.

Dench is the 12th recipient of the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film and past recipients include Warren Beatty, Jane Fonda, Jessica Lange, Forest Whitaker, Robert DeNiro, Michael Douglas, Harrison Ford, Quentin Tarantino, Ed Harris, John Travolta and, of course, Kirk Douglas, according to the SBIFF.

