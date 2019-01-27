Mimi deGruy’s ‘Diving Deep’ Film About Late Husband Opens Santa Barbara Film Festival

The 2019 Santa Barbara International Film Festival is back for its 34th year, and it’s expected to draw a plethora of moviegoers, area filmmakers and a showcase of Academy Award contenders.

A vast array of films from around the globe will make their worldwide premiere at the 1½-week festival, which opens Wednesday and continues through Feb. 9 at venues around Santa Barbara.

The highly anticipated festival will debut 63 world premieres and 59 U.S. premieres from more than 40 countries, along with panel discussions, recognition to this year’s talent, and free community education and outreach programs.

The annual festival, which is presented by UGG, includes screenings of films selected from documentary, fiction, short films and other categories.

SBIFF has become a must-attend film festival in the United States. It attracts an estimated 95,000 attendees and offers 11 days of more than 200 films, tributes and symposiums, fulfilling the nonprofit arts and educational organization’s mission to enrich, engage and inspire the Santa Barbara community through film.

Click here for the festival’s official schedule, which includes locations, show times and ticket information, as well as details about free screenings, panels, educational programs and other special events.

Among the events confirmed for the festival:

The festival’s opening night film — at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the historic Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. — is the premiere of Montecito-based director Mimi deGruy’s highly anticipated Diving Deep: The Life and Times of Mike deGruy.

The feature film documentary tells the story of deGruy’s late husband, Mike, a biologist turned award-winning filmmaker who swam, dived and filmed in oceans around the world. He also was an advocate for the ocean’s animals and an outspoken environmental activist.

In 2012, Mike deGruy was killed in a helicopter crash in Australia while scouting locations for a documentary project for director James Cameron.

The film is told through the Mimi’s eyes and it celebrates Mike’s career, life and beliefs that people are destroying the ocean before they know what’s there, according to festival organizers.

Fans are expected to gather at the Arlington to catch a glimpse of the celebrity honorees walking the red carpet before the SBIFF award tributes.

According to SBIFF organizers, more than 2,000 people fill the downtown theater and are treated to about 1½ hours of discussion focusing on the guest’s career, along with montages and clips from their work.

Glenn Close, Michael B. Jordan, Melissa McCarthy and Viggo Mortensen are among those being celebrated at this year’s festival.

Alfonso Cuarón, Yorgos Lanthimos, Spike Lee, Adam McKay and Pawel Pawlikowski are among those being honored with the festival’s Outstanding Directors Award.

Yalitza Aparicio, Sam Elliott, Elsie Fisher, Claire Foy, Richard E. Grant, Thomasin McKenzie, John David Washington and Steven Yeun also are being recognized.

SBIFF is known for creating insightful panels that feature renowned filmmakers, including some Oscar hopefuls. All panels take place at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido.

» Producers Panel, 10 a.m. Saturday, moderated by Los Angeles Times columnist Glenn Whipp

» Writers Panel, 1 p.m. Saturday, led by Los Angeles-based film critic Anne Thompson

» Women’s Panel, 11 a.m. Sunday, moderated by Madelyn Hammond

The festival will wrap up at 8 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Arlington Theatre with local director Wyatt Daily’s documentary, Spoons: A Santa Barbara Story, exploring the community’s innovators and surfers.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.