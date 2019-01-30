Pixel Tracker

Documentary on Underwater Cinematographer Mike deGruy Opens Santa Barbara Film Festival

World premier of tribute film made by his widow kicks off celebration of cinema now in its 34th year

Documentary filmmaker Mimi deGruy pauses for the cameras on the red carpet at the Arlington Theatre Wednesday night

Documentary filmmaker Mimi deGruy pauses for the cameras on the red carpet at the Arlington Theatre Wednesday night during the opening of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The world premier of her film tribute to her late husband, underwater cinematographer Mike deGruy, was the festival's first offering. (Steve Kennedy / Noozhawk photo)

The more than 2,000-seat Arlington Theatre was bustling with excitement Wednesday night.

The more than 2,000-seat Arlington Theatre was bustling with excitement Wednesday night for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's 34th opening night celebration, kicking off its screenings for the 2019 season. (Fritz Olenberger / Santa Barbara International Film Festival photo)

Santa Barbara International Film Festival Executive Director Roger Durling.

Executive Director Roger Durling, who has led the Santa Barbara International Film Festival since 2002, welcomed and thanked the festival’s many supporters. (Fritz Olenberger / Santa Barbara International Film Festival photo)

The marquee at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara

The marquee at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara touts the opening night film: Diving Deep: The Life and Times of Mike deGruy. (Steve Kennedy / Noozhawk photo)

Director Pascui Rivas

Director Pascui Rivas (Steve Kennedy / Noozhawk photo)

Director Jason Baffa

Director Jason Baffa (Steve Kennedy / Noozhawk photo)

Actress/producer Leslie Zemeckis

Actress/producer Leslie Zemeckis (Steve Kennedy / Noozhawk photo)

Screenwriter Brandon Alvis.

Screenwriter Brandon Alvis. (Steve Kennedy / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo.

Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo. (Steve Kennedy / Noozhawk photo)

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 30, 2019 | 11:36 a.m.

The more than 2,000-seat Arlington Theatre was bustling with excitement Wednesday night for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's 34th opening night celebration, kicking off its screenings for the 2019 season.

It was an elegant event, featuring a red carpet for film industry folks, and the premiere of a film documentary followed by a gala party with food and drinks, dancing and live entertainment.

This year’s SBIFF official launch offered the world premiere of Diving Deep: The Life and Times of Mike deGruy, a documentary directed, produced and written by Mimi deGruy, a Santa Barbara-based documentary filmmaker.

The opening night film — selected by SBIFF Programming Director Michael Albright — was about deGruy’s late husband, Mike, a marine biologist turned acclaimed underwater cinematographer who swam, dived and filmed in oceans around the world.

He was an advocate for the ocean’s animals and an outspoken environmental activist.

In 2012, Mike deGruy died in a helicopter crash in Australia while scouting locations for a documentary project for director James Cameron, the Academy Award-winning director of Titanic. He was 60.

The film is told through Mimi’s eyes, and it celebrates Mike’s career, life and mission to save the oceans.

“I’m excited, and honored to be sharing it (the film) with the Santa Barbara community that Mike loved deeply,” deGruy told Noozhawk before the screening. “I’m a little nervous because it’s the first time that we shared it with a big audience, but most of all I'm excited.

“I hope people are inspired after seeing it, and get out and work on behalf of the ocean — and take a little bit of Mike’s life and infuse their own with his enthusiasm and passion,” she continued. 

Mike deGruy, an Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker, filmed more than two-dozen documentaries over three decades.

Diving Deep: The Life and Times of Mike deGruy was co-produced by Shannon Dybvig.

Henry Hillman, Amber Hillman, Lynda Weinman and Bruce Heavin are the film’s executive producers.

Wednesday’s crowd was a mix of SBIFF supporters, sponsors, film industry people and movie fans.

SBIFF's Executive Director Roger Durling, who has led the film festival since 2002, welcomed and thanked the festival’s many supporters. He also expressed gratitude to more than 600 volunteers and staff who successfully manage the festival. 

Durling spoke of when Mike deGruy founded SBIFF’s Mike's Field Trip to the Movies program in 2003. 

As part of the film festival's ongoing commitment to children’s education, students from low-income demographic areas attend a free screening in Santa Barbara, and the group is treated to an educational Q&A after the movie. The film education program brings together more than 4,200 fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders from Santa Barbara County each year, and it has featured many notable directors.

“It’s amazing the legacy of Mike’s dream to make education the heart of what we do,” Durling told the audience. “The festival has been in an upward trajectory… I’m deeply grateful to the city of Santa Barbara for the support… I’m deeply grateful for all of you theater lovers… But I’m most grateful for Mike deGruy for his belief of impossible being possible — he taught me the meaning of resilience, passion, he taught me about vitality and fearlessness.”

Marine Biologist Sylvia Earle, an ocean advocate, spoke before the screening.

She highlighted Mike DeGruy’s legacy and him exploring the ocean depths. Earle first met him in the late 1970s.

“Mike’s mission, aside from being one of the great explorers of this time in history, he wanted to share the view —  he wanted you to know what an octopus looks like up close and personal,” Earle said, adding the he wanted people “to know what it’s like in the deep sea.”

Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo offered opening remarks, and she welcomed visitors and residents in the audience. She thanked everyone involved, including SBIFF’s board of directors and sponsors, as well as filmmakers and moviegoers. 

“See as many movies as you can,” Murillo told the crowd.

Amazon Studios presented the opening night gala at the Paseo Nuevo shopping mall in the heart of downtown afterward.

The festival runs through Feb. 9 at venues around Santa Barbara. 

Click here for the festival’s official schedule, which includes screening locations, show times and ticket information, as well as details about free screenings, tributes, industry panel discussions, educational programs and other special events.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

