Santa Barbara Film Festival Presents its 2008 program

The 23rd Santa Barbara International Film Festival is bigger and brighter this year, with 11 days of films from around the world.

The 23rd Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced its program on Tuesday for the 11-day event beginning on Thursday, Jan. 24 to Sunday, Feb.3. With more than 200 feature-length and short films, the festival, said SBIFF Director Roger Durling, “has continuously grown in stature. We’re very proud of what SBIFF has to offer everyone.” The festival kicks off with “Definitely, Maybe,” a romantic comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Maya Breslin, about a father trying to explain to his daughter how complicated love can be while she tries to help him understand that love is possible to find. Aside from features and shorts from local neighborhoods to countries across the globe, the festival will honor several of filmdom’s brightest stars, including Julie Christie, Cate Blanchett, Javier Bardem and Angelina Jolie. Aspiring filmmakers will have the chance to get inside information from several panels, and film buffs will be able to keep up with the action though podcasts hosted by KTYD’s Julie Ramos and Roger Durling’s blog . SBIFF will also be featuring a retrospective on Hollywood heavyweight Norman Jewison, its 2008 Guest Director. Jewison is known for films such as “In the Heat of the Night,” “The Hurricane” and “Fiddler on the Roof.” SBIFF’s Closing Night will feature the Italian favorite “The Unknown Woman (La Sconosciuta),” about a mysterious Russian woman who tries to uncover the truth behind an affluent Italian family by becoming their maid and nanny. After they put out the floodlights and roll up the red carpet, SBIFF will continue the festivities for the locals by presenting “3rd Weekend,” a program screening the highlights of the festival from Feb. 8-10 at the Riviera Theater.

