Santa Barbara Finds Its Rhythm, Breezes to 96-74 Win

Boys Basketball

Jasper Johnson led all five Santa Barbara High starters in double figures as the Dons beat visiting San Luis Obispo, 96-74, on Friday night.

Johnson scored 19 points, Bryce Warrecker had 17 and Stephen Davis tallied 13 in Santa Barbara's highest total of the season,



"We got off to a good start by knocking down some three-point shots and that momentum carried us to a 20-point lead at halftime," said Dons assistant Joe Bregante.

Bregante said that Davis "did a phenomenal job of passing the ball. He really made us better tonight with his passing and defense.



"It was really nice to see us relax and just play and shoot like we do in practice," he added. "I thought some guys got in a nice game rhythm tonight.



The Dons play again on Wednesday at the Simi Valley Tournament at 6:30 p.m. against host Simi Valley.

