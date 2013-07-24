Santa Barbara Finishes Fiscal Year with 10% Growth in Transient Occupancy Tax

The City of Santa Barbara collected about $1.55 million in transient occupancy taxes (TOT) in June, a 10 percent growth over the same month last year.

Visitor travel remained healthy last month, helped by sunny weather, clear skies and an increase in the number of available rooms. June TOT collections are the most that the city has recorded during a month of June.

June marks the final month in the city’s fiscal year, which runs July 1 through June 30.

TOT finished the year at $14.68 million with an overall growth rate of 7.4 percenet for the year. While the total TOT revenue exceeds the adopted budget by approximately $189,411, it is still slightly below the estimate of $14.71 million used to develop the fiscal year 2014 budget estimates.

— Genie Wilson is the treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.