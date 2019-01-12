Santa Barbara Finishes Water Polo TOC With Wins Over Two CIF Top-10 Teams

Water Polo

Juju Martinez do Amaral scored in the second overtime period to give Santa Barbara High's girls water polo team an 8-7 victory over Los Alamitos on Saturday to complete and three-victory run over CIF-SS Division 1 top-10 teams at the Tournament of Champions.

The Dons beat No. 6 Mater Dei, No. 7 Santa Margarita, and 10th-ranked Los Alamitos after falling to No. 2 Corona del Mar in the first round.

In the tournament championship game, third-ranked Orange Lutheran beat No. 4 Foothill, 9-7.

Orange Luthern defeated San Marcos, 12-3, in the semfinals. Foothill handed Laguna Beach its first loss of the season, 4-3, in the other semifinal.

San Marcos and Laguna Beach battled into overtime in the third-place game and the Breakers beat the Royals, 10-8.

Dos Pueblos started Saturday with a 7-5 win over Newport Harbor and then fell to Corona del Mar, 6-3, in the fifth-place game.

Santa Barbara

Martinez do Amaral scored four goals in the thrilling overtime win over Los Alamitos. It was the second overtime win for the Dons -- they beat Mater Dei, 10-9 on Friday.

Abigail Hendrix was a menace on defense, recording seven steals and two field blocks. She also earned two ejections. Anna Hepp had a goal and a drawn ejection.

Goalie Faith Tedesco was phenomenal, recording 13 saves, including a point-blank shot on the Los Alamitos possession before do Amaral's winning shot.

Santa Barbara beats Los Alamitos in the second overtime period on Juju Martinez do Amaral's goal. The win gave the Dons a 4-1 record and a 9th-place finish in the Tournament of Champions. pic.twitter.com/tpw4si0D6y — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) January 13, 2019

Tedesco had eight saves, an assist, and scored a goal in a 9-7 win over Santa Margarita.

Do Amaral had four goals and earned four ejections, Hendrix contributed three goals and four assists and Elise Power had a goal, an assist and two steals,

It was the Dons' second tournament victory over a top-10 team from the Trinity League. They went 4-1 in the tourney.

Santa Barbara, which is 14th in the Division 1-2 rankings, is now 14-8.

San Marcos

San Marcos goalie Riley Christen had a strong second quarter in the semifinals, stopping four straight Orange Lutheran shots. But the Royals struggled at the offensive end.

Chloe Spievak scored for the Royals to make it 6-2 in the fourth period before the Lancers went off for five straight goals.

San Marcos beat Orange Lutheran 9-8 in a non-league game on Thursday.

The Royals lost to Laguna Beach, 10-8, in overtime in the third-place game.

Despite the two losses, coach Chuckie Roth was still positive.

“Anytime you can make the top four in this tournament it’s an accomplishment," he said.

Dos Pueblos

Dos Pueblos rebounded from its Friday quarterfinal loss to Laguna Beach with a 7-5 victory over Newport Harbor.

Shannon Connolly scored twice in the first period to get the Chargers going and Abbi Hill scored a game-clinching goal in the fourth quarter. Hill led DP with three goals.

Sophie Leggett converted a penalty shot in the third period that gave the Chargers a 6-3 lead.

Corona del Mar topped Dos Pueblos, 6-3, in the fifth-place game.

The All-Tournament Team

MVP-- Brooke Hourigan, Hannah Palmer, Orange Lutheran

Celeste Wijnbelt - Foothill

Kristen Hemmila - Foothill

Quinn Winter - Laguna Beach

Molly Renner - Laguna Beach

Fiona Kuesis - San Marcos

Maya Avital - Corona del Mar

Anna Cable - Dos Pueblos

Erin Ross - Newport Harbor