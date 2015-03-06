Santa Barbara Firefighters Line Highway to Salute Procession for Comrade Daniel Corrigan

A motorcade procession for the 35-year-old, who died of an unknown medical emergency, transports his body to Ventura

Santa Barbara City Fire Department crews lined the Highway 101 overpasses Friday afternoon to salute Daniel Corrigan, a firefighter who died Wednesday from an unknown medical emergency.

A motorcade procession, with family members and Corrigan’s engine company, took Corrigan’s body from Santa Barbara to Ventura, according to the department.

City Fire crews from several stations turned out to salute Corrigan as the procession went south, and the California Highway Patrol helped escort the procession.

Corrigan, 35, joined the Santa Barbara City Fire Department in April 2013.

Services are pending, and the department asks that any messages of condolence to the family be sent through the Santa Barbara City Fire Department at 925 Chapala St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

Donations can be made to the Daniel Corrigan Memorial Fund through the local branch of the International Association of Fire Fighters.

