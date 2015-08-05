Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:12 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Fire Crews Rescue Hiker at Gibraltar Rock

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 5, 2015 | 4:47 p.m.

A woman was rescued Wednesday afternoon near Gibraltar Rock by Santa Barbara-area fire crews after she fractured her ankle while hiking.

At 2:20 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of Gibraltar Road after a report of an injured hiker came through dispatch, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Engines from County Fire, Los Padres National Forest Fire and Santa Barbara City Fire responded to the scene, where they discovered a 38-year-old woman had fallen while hiking on the rock. An AMR ambulance also responded to the scene.

The woman complained of pain to her left ankle, which Zaniboni said was likely a fracture, and she was given pain medication while she was loaded into a Stokes basket.

The basket and a rope system was used to transport the woman back to the roadway, where she was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital via ambulance, Zaniboni said.

