Santa Barbara Fire Department Cancels All Burn Permits
By Ryan DiGuilio for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department | March 27, 2015 | 5:01 p.m.
Due to little rainfall, diminishing moisture levels in vegetation and unseasonably warm weather, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department has canceled any and all burn permits that have been issued.
This fire restriction is to ensure the safety of our foothill areas and to minimize the potential risk of a wildland fire within the city limits.
For more information on urban interface fire prevention and what homeowners can do to protect their homes, please visit the Wildland Fire section by clicking here.
— Ryan DiGuilio is an inspector/investigator for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
