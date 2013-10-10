Santa Barbara Fire Department Hosting Open House Saturday for Fire Prevention Week

In celebration of Fire Prevention Week, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department invites members of the community to a Fire Station Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Stations 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7.

This is a great opportunity to meet your local firefighters and learn valuable fire safety tips.

There will be photo opportunities with the fire engine, and fire helmets and stickers for children. Our fire safety house will be open for tours for families visiting Station 1.

Parking for Station 1 visitors can be found at City Lot No. 2 at 900 Chapala St. Click here for a map of the City Parking Lots.

Families who visit one of the fire stations for the Open House will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for a chance to win space for a family of four on the ladder truck in this year’s Holiday Parade. We hope you will join us for this great event.

— Rich Griguoli is an engineer for the City of Santa Barbara.