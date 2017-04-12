Fire Department Announces Promotions, Retirement

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department would like to recognize the following employees and congratulate them on their recent promotions and retirement:

Capt. Bernard Pigott was hired with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department on Jan. 10, 1989. He was promoted to fire engineer after eight years, then promoted to fire captain in 2010. Pigott retired in March with more than 28 years of service.

Capt. Brandon Paige was hired Jan. 18, 2005, and promoted to engineer after six years. Paige was promoted to the rank of fire captain as of April 1.

Engineer Tyler Smith was hired on April 18, 2013, and has served as a firefighter the last four years. Smith was promoted to the rank of fire engineer on April 1.

— Kevin Corbett for Santa Barbara Fire Department.