Santa Barbara Fire Department Salutes Volunteers

The city of Santa Barbara Fire Department recognized fire, EOC and CERT volunteers during the 8th annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon, Aug. 17, at Fire Station #1, 121 W. Carrillo St.

The volunteers have been instrumental in assisting the Fire Department with several programs including: Fire Safety House, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) instruction (in English and Spanish), EOC volunteers, fire volunteers and Listos volunteer instructors.

This year, the volunteers assisted with the Fire Safety House and visited 10 local area schools teaching third-graders important fire and life safety information. The volunteers also assisted with Community Emergency Response Team training.

CERT volunteers worked during the Thomas Fire and Jan. 9 debris flow, helping with both incidents, working in the call center at County Office of Emergency Services, and putting out information on kiosks around town and distribution of N-95 masks.

The volunteers, as a whole, contributed 1,239 hours of community outreach including more than 800 hours of volunteer time during both the Thomas Fire and the debris flow.

The department is proud to honor those who’ve given their time and energy to volunteer in contributing important life safety information to the community.

— Carol Lupo for city of Santa Barbara.