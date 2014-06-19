Santa Barbara Fire Department to Recognize Its Volunteers at Luncheon

At 11:30 a.m. Monday, the Santa Barbara Fire Department will be recognizing several volunteers during a luncheon at Fire Station 1, 121 W. Carrillo St.

These volunteers have been instrumental in assisting the Fire Department with several programs this year, including the Fire Safety House Program, the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program and several other public education outreach programs.

This year, the Fire Safety House visited 13 local schools and reached 880 third-graders with important fire and life safety information. The volunteers also assisted with Community Emergency Response Team training that graduated 72 CERT members.

The volunteers, as a whole, contributed a total of 1,015½ hours to the Fire Department. Without the assistance of the volunteers, many public education programs would not have been accomplished this year.

This is the department’s opportunity to honor those who have given their time and energy to volunteer and contribute to our fire and life safety to the community.

— Yolanda McGlinchey is the emergency services manager for the City of Santa Barbara.