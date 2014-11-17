Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:42 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Fire Department Begins Annual Citywide Toys for Tots Drive

By Liliana Encinas for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department | November 17, 2014 | 9:37 a.m.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department is participating in the annual holiday toy drive benefiting Toys for Tots by collecting toys and food at each of its eight fire stations and the City Fire Administration building.

The toy and food collection drive begins Monday, Nov. 17. Each station will have collection boxes for new, unwrapped toys and food.

Toys for Tots began in 1947, when Major Bill Hendricks, USCR and a group of Marine Reservists in Los Angeles collected and distributed 5,000 toys to needy children. The 1947 pilot project was so successful that the Marine Corps adopted Toys for Tots in 1948 and expanded it into a nationwide campaign.

That year, Marine Corps Reserve units across the nation conducted Toys for Tots campaigns in each community in which a Marine Reserve Center was located. Marines have conducted successful nationwide campaigns at Christmas each year since 1948.

This year, all toys and food collected will be distributed by the Unity Shoppe.

You can drop off the toys and food anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week at any of the Santa Barbara fire stations and the administration building located at:

» Station 1 — 121 W. Carrillo St.
» Station 2 — 819 Cacique St.
» Station 3 — 415 E. Sola St.
» Station 4 — 19 N. Ontare
» Station 5 — 2505 Modoc
» Station 6 — 1802 Cliff Drive
» Station 7 — 2411 Stanwood Drive
» Station 8 — 40 Hartley Place
» City Fire Administration building — 925 Chapala St.

Please call 805.564.5711 for more information.

— Liliana Encinas is a public education specialist for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

 

