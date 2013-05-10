Santa Barbara Crews Respond to Small Fire at Vons
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli
| May 10, 2013 | 5:29 p.m.
The Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded early Friday afternoon to the Vons at 1040 Coast Village Road.
A small item on the deli area stove caught fire, according to operations chief Jim Bryden.
He said it was a small issue, and the store didn’t even need to evacuate. One truck stayed behind to investigate.
— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.