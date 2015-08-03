Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:27 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County Firefighters Help Battle Wildfires Across State

Crews deployed to massive Rocky Fire, Willow Fire in Northern California and Chorro Fire near Ojai, among other mutual aid assignments

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 3, 2015

With firefighters battling nearly 30 wildfires across the state, local resources from Santa Barbara County have been deployed to help with the blazes.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has a strike team on the Willow Fire, which burned 5,700 acres and was 70 percent contained as of Monday afternoon.

That fire is located in the Sierra National Forest, east of Merced, and the Santa Barbara County Fire team has been fighting that fire since July 25.

Another strike team was working in the Stanislaus National Forest on the Big Creek Fire on July 29, but was released to assist at the White Fire over the past weekend, according to County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Yesterday, that team was sent to the Chorro Fire off of Highway 33 near Ojai, which has burned about 200 acres in the Los Padres National Forest.

Strike teams are made up with one engine each from Santa Barbara City, Carpinteria-Summerland, Lompoc, Montecito and Vandenberg Air Force Base fire departments, Zaniboni said.

The strike teams are made up of five Type 3 engines, which are specially designed for wildland fires, equipped with four-wheel drive for the rugged terrain and carry more equipment than water.

Another team was assigned to the Rocky Incident in Northern California and left Santa Barbara on July 26.

Fire crews can be deployed to a wildland fire for up to 21 days, and if they finish one fire and are still needed somewhere else, they can be transferred to another fire.

"After after 21 days, we can still leave the engines there but we'll rotate the personnel out," Zaniboni said.

As of Monday morning, Santa Barbara City Fire had one engine out with a strike team and eight personnel out on fires throughout the state, according to public information officer Amber Anderson.

The city has two of wildland engines, and one is out on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, Anderson said.

A battalion chief and three firefighters are also on that fire, and that team left last week. 

The city also has some resources on the Fork Complex, located in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, and a division chief was sent there.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

