Santa Barbara Firefighters Don Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Operations and Prevention personnel Fire Inspector II Ryan DiGuilio, Captain Chris Woodcock, Captain Robert Kendall, Firefighter Gabe Donald, Engineer Spencer Simonds, Deputy Chief Lee Waldron, Captain Michael Hoose, Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce, Fire Inspector I Amber Anderson, Fire inspector III Jim Austin and Engineer Paul Spinale. Click to view larger
By Kevin Corbett for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department | October 3, 2015 | 10:28 a.m.

The Santa Barbara City Firefighters will wear pink uniform t-shirts the month of October to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness. 

This will be the fifth year the firefighters will display their support and honor all cancer patients and survivors.

The American Cancer Society states that “excluding cancers of the skin, breast cancer is the most common cancer among U.S. women, accounting for 29 percent of newly diagnosed cancers.”

Woman living in the United States now face a 1 in 8, lifetime chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer. Women in the 1970s had a 1 in 11 lifetime chance.

The American cancer Society provides help and information 24 hours a day 7 days a week online at cancer.org and by calling the American Cancer Society at 1.800.227.2345. 

Awareness leads to detection, and early detection allows greater options and increases the chances for survival.

There are a limited number of Santa Barbara City Fire Department breast cancer t-shirts available for a donation of $20 at Fire Station 1 located at 121 W. Carrillo Street. All proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society at the end of the month.

— Kevin Corbett is an engineer and public information officer for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

 

