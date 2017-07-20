Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 3:19 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Firefighters Douse Tree Fire Along Highway 101

Blaze may have started in a homeless camp; cause remained under investigation

A fire that may have started in a homeless camp along Highway 101 charred three palm trees Thursday afternoon in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
A fire that may have started in a homeless camp along Highway 101 charred three palm trees Thursday afternoon in Santa Barbara. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 20, 2017 | 3:09 p.m.

Firefighters were able to quickly control a fire that broke out Thursday afternoon along Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The blaze near the northbound freeway offramp at Garden Street was reported at about 1:30 p.m.

The fire started near the base of a palm tree at what appeared to be a homeless camp, said fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy.

The flames quickly spread to the tree, then to adjacent trees.

Three engine companies responded and doused the flames.

The Garden Street offramp was closed for a time due to the fire, but subsequently reopened.

An investigator was on scene Thursday afternoon looking for the cause, McCoy said.

No injuries were reported.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

