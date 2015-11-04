Santa Barbara Firefighters Judge El Montecito School Chili Cook Off

County Firefighters from Station 15 took a break the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015, to come over to El Montecito School in the neighborhood of San Roque.
They judged the school’s first annual Chili Cook Off, and they also had time for the children to look around the fire truck.
Firefighters sampled and judged 18 different chili recipes and they awarded The Golden Ladle award to Erin Doherty for her turkey-tater chili, The Culinary Creative award to Jeff & Karen Stone and The Hot Stuff award to Alex Bayet.
The Chili Cook Off was the culmination of the school’s annual Fall Festival.
— Julie Sommers represents El Montecito School.