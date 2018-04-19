Firefighters Knock Down Blaze at Santa Barbara Maintenance Yard

Flames, smoke discovered in storage container on Quarantina Street but no injuries reported

Santa Barbara firefighters were called out Sunday afternoon to a maintenance yard fire that damaged an equipment-storage container.

At 1:54 p.m., dispatchers got a call for a transformer fire in the area of Quarantina and Cota streets, Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce said.

Witnesses reported the sound of an explosion from the scene, but fire officials aren’t yet sure what caused it.

Some witnesses in the neighborhood believed it a welding tank exploding, Noozhawk contributor Peter Hartmann reported from the scene.

Residents in the area saw flames and smoke coming out of a building, so the call was quickly upgraded to a commercial structure fire, with four engines, a truck and battalion chief responding.

Engine 2 was the first on the scene, and crews saw flames and smoke, so they forced entry into the lot by cutting the gate, de Ponce said.

He said the fire was coming from a storage container holding equipment and supplies that are used for renovating and retrofitting Airstream trailers.

No adjacent property or trailers were damaged, and no one was injured during the fire.

Crews knocked down the fire in 10-15 minutes, de Ponce said, and an investigator was heading to the scene.

De Ponce didn’t see an obvious cause from the scene, although he noted that the fire started in an area with a lot of equipment. No workers were at the yard at the time the blaze ignited.

“That neighborhood is interesting, in the way there’s a lot of commercial mixed in with lots of residential buildings, so residents are alert and knew something wasn’t right when they heard the sound of an explosion and then saw smoke and fire,” de Ponce said.

