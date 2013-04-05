Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 9:52 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crews Quickly Knock Down Blaze in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone

No injuries reported as small outbuilding burns in alley behind 100 block of Santa Barbara Street

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 3:06 p.m. | April 5, 2013 | 5:25 p.m.

Santa Barbara firefighters made quick work of a structure fire that broke out Friday afternoon in the city’s Funk Zone.

Crews arrived on scene in the alley behind the 100 block of Santa Barbara Street, and found a small outbuilding engulfed in flames, said fire Capt. Gary Pitney.

A call reporting the blaze came into dispatch at 1:20 p.m., Pitney told Noozhawk at the scene, and crews were able to quickly douse the flames.

Some roofing materials caught on fire in the storage yard near a boat, and two small sheds sustained fire damage to their exteriors, he said.

“This fire would have been much different at night,” Pitney said, because it likely wouldn’t have been reported so quickly.

Several witnesses said the fire may have been started by someone camping in one of the outbuildings and using a barbecue, but Fire Investigator Ryan DeGuilio could not confirm that.

He said only that “we have no reason to believe the fire was intentionally set.”

No injuries were reported, and DeGuilio said the incident remained under investigation.

Noozhawk’s Lara Cooper reported from the scene.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 