Crews Quickly Knock Down Blaze in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone

No injuries reported as small outbuilding burns in alley behind 100 block of Santa Barbara Street

Santa Barbara firefighters made quick work of a structure fire that broke out Friday afternoon in the city’s Funk Zone.

Crews arrived on scene in the alley behind the 100 block of Santa Barbara Street, and found a small outbuilding engulfed in flames, said fire Capt. Gary Pitney.

A call reporting the blaze came into dispatch at 1:20 p.m., Pitney told Noozhawk at the scene, and crews were able to quickly douse the flames.

Some roofing materials caught on fire in the storage yard near a boat, and two small sheds sustained fire damage to their exteriors, he said.

“This fire would have been much different at night,” Pitney said, because it likely wouldn’t have been reported so quickly.

Several witnesses said the fire may have been started by someone camping in one of the outbuildings and using a barbecue, but Fire Investigator Ryan DeGuilio could not confirm that.

He said only that “we have no reason to believe the fire was intentionally set.”

No injuries were reported, and DeGuilio said the incident remained under investigation.

Noozhawk’s Lara Cooper reported from the scene.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.