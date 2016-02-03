Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:14 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Firefighters Rescue Dog Stuck on Hendry’s Beach Cliff

Firefighters rappel down cliff to rescue dog after Good Samaritan attempts to get it down to the beach

Firefighters rappel down the cliff from the Douglas Family Preserve to rescue a dog stuck on the hillside Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters rappel down the cliff from the Douglas Family Preserve to rescue a dog stuck on the hillside Wednesday afternoon.
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | February 3, 2016 | 4:43 p.m.

A dog got itself stuck on the cliff side above Hendry’s Beach and below the Douglas Family Preserve Wednesday afternoon and wouldn’t move despite some coaxing from a Good Samaritan who scampered up to help, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department. 

Fire engines responded to the western end of the preserve above Arroyo Burro Beach Park at 2981 Cliff Dr., known as Hendry’s, around 2:45 p.m.

Firefighters found the dog and its would-be rescuer, a retired Los Angeles city firefighter, on the hillside, Battalion Chief Jim McCoy said. 

“It wasn’t even his dog,” McCoy said of the man. “He’s just a super nice guy.”

Firefighters rappelled down the cliff from Douglas Family Preserve, where they parked their trucks, and used rope systems to lower the dog to the ground.

The dog was uninjured and handed over to Animal Control since the owner was nowhere to be found, McCoy said. 

The man didn’t need help down the cliff but firefighters stayed on scene to make sure he got down without injury, McCoy added. 

Onlookers help Santa Barbara firefighters spot the dog and man trying to help it on the hillside above Hendry’s Beach Wednesday. Click to view larger
Onlookers help Santa Barbara firefighters spot the dog and man trying to help it on the hillside above Hendry's Beach Wednesday.
