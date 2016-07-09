Santa Barbara Firefighters Rescue Man Who Tumbled Down Mesa Hillside

Firefighters and other emergency personnel were called out late Friday night to rescue a man who had tumbled down a steep hillside on the Mesa in Santa Barbara.

Crews were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. to the 400 block of Loma Alta Drive, where the victim had ended up 60-75 feet down a brushy slope, said Capt. Barrett Hoffman of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The man, whose name was not released, “could have been altered,” Hoffman said, noting that neighbors reported that he had been talking loudly and creating a disturbance.

Police officers initially were called, Hoffman said, and found the man “kind of rolling around on the ground.”

At some point, he rolled over the edge of Loma Alta Drive and down the hill.

Firefighters rigged up a rope system, and brought the man back up using a Stokes basket, Hoffman said.

He did not appear to be seriously injured, Hoffman said, but complained of back pain and was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on his injuries and condition were not available.

