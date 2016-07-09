Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 5:24 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Firefighters Rescue Man Who Tumbled Down Mesa Hillside

Victim ended up 60-75 feet down brushy slope off Loma Alta Drive

Santa Barbara firefighters were called out late Friday night to rescue a man who had tumbled down a steep hillside off Loma Alta Drive on the Mesa.
Santa Barbara firefighters were called out late Friday night to rescue a man who had tumbled down a steep hillside off Loma Alta Drive on the Mesa. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 9, 2016 | 9:25 a.m.

Firefighters and other emergency personnel were called out late Friday night to rescue a man who had tumbled down a steep hillside on the Mesa in Santa Barbara.

Crews were dispatched at about 10:25 p.m. to the 400 block of Loma Alta Drive, where the victim had ended up 60-75 feet down a brushy slope, said Capt. Barrett Hoffman of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The man, whose name was not released, “could have been altered,” Hoffman said, noting that neighbors reported that he had been talking loudly and creating a disturbance.

Police officers initially were called, Hoffman said, and found the man “kind of rolling around on the ground.”

At some point, he rolled over the edge of Loma Alta Drive and down the hill.

Firefighters rigged up a rope system, and brought the man back up using a Stokes basket, Hoffman said.

He did not appear to be seriously injured, Hoffman said, but complained of back pain and was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on his injuries and condition were not available.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 