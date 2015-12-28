Advice
Santa Barbara Firefighters Rescue Poodle Stuck in Balcony Railing
Dog is freed without injury after responders lever the second-story balcony railing bars apart
Santa Barbara City Fire Department Engine 4 crew members rescued a white poodle named Yofi from a balcony railing. (Santa Barbara City Fire Department photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli
| December 28, 2015 | 11:12 a.m.
Santa Barbara City firefighters went to the rescue of a white poodle on Sunday after the dog got itself stuck halfway through the bars of a wrought iron balcony railing.
Police and fire units responded to find the poodle, named Yofi, stuck in a second-story balcony railing on the 4000 block of Via Lucero.
Its head and front legs were through the bars.
Crew members from Engine 4 were able to spread the railing bars apart enough to free Yofi uninjured within a few minutes of arrival, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The technical rescue squad was initially sent to the scene but wasn’t needed.
— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.
Fire and police responders found a poodle stuck in a balcony railing when they arrived at the scene Sunday. (Santa Barbara City Fire Department photo)
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.