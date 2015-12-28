Monday, April 2 , 2018, 6:14 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Firefighters Rescue Poodle Stuck in Balcony Railing

Dog is freed without injury after responders lever the second-story balcony railing bars apart

Santa Barbara City Fire Department Engine 4 crew members rescued a white poodle named Yofi from a balcony railing.
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | December 28, 2015 | 11:12 a.m.

Santa Barbara City firefighters went to the rescue of a white poodle on Sunday after the dog got itself stuck halfway through the bars of a wrought iron balcony railing.

Police and fire units responded to find the poodle, named Yofi, stuck in a second-story balcony railing on the 4000 block of Via Lucero. 

Its head and front legs were through the bars.

Crew members from Engine 4 were able to spread the railing bars apart enough to free Yofi uninjured within a few minutes of arrival, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The technical rescue squad was initially sent to the scene but wasn’t needed.

