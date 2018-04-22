Santa Barbara Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire in Mission Canyon Area

Blaze on Las Canoas Road contained to back from of structure; small area of vegetation also charred.

Firefighters responded Sunday afternoon to a structure fire in the Mission Canyon area of Santa Barbara.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 4 p.m. to the 1800 block of Las Canoas Road, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

They found a detached garage engulfed in flames on the interior, said fire Battalion Chief Jim McCoy.

The blaze appeared to have started in a living area at the rear of the structure, McCoy said, and investigators were on scene looking for the point of origin and cause.

No one was in the structure at the time of the fire, he said.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, McCoy said, adding that there was also a small area of vegetation charred outside the structure.

No injuries were reported.

