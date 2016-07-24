2-Year-Old Pulled from Ocean Near Stearns Wharf as Possible Drowning Reported

A 2-year-old child was rushed to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Sunday evening after being found submerged in the ocean and undergoing CPR, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

Firefighters, the Harbor Patrol and American Medical Response paramedics headed to the city parking lot near Skater’s Point at East Cabrillo Boulevard and Garden Street, east of Stearns Wharf, at 6:12 p.m., Battalion Chief Chris Mailes said.

He said the child was out of the water by the time fire crews arrived and a citizen had administered CPR.

Family members were on the scene and the Harbor Patrol took the child to a waiting ambulance in the parking lot, Mailes said.

Two citizens performed CPR on the child, including Florida firefighter Steven Curry, who was visiting for the weekend, a witness told Noozhawk.

Curry gave mouth to mouth while the second person helped with chest compressions.

The child reportedly made a full recovery after being pulled from the water.

