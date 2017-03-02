Santa Barbara Firefighters Respond to Trash Truck Fire in Mesa Neighborhood

Crews extinguish blaze as nearby Washington Elementary School lets out for the day

A MarBorg Industries garbage truck caught fire Thursday afternoon behind the Lazy Acres Market in the Mesa neighborhood and the driver pulled onto Lighthouse Road to get it away from buildings, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Firefighters responded shortly after 2:30 p.m. to Lighthouse Road near Cliff Drive, Battalion Chief Chris Mailes said.

The driver attempted to dump the trash load, which is common practice in these situations, but couldn't do so since the hydraulic lines had already burned through, Mailes said.

Firefighters first tried extinguishing the fire from the top of the truck but then cut a hole in the side to get better access.

Thick smoke blew toward nearby homes as firefighters doused the truck with a hose.

“Complicating the incident was the fact it was occurring just as school was letting out” from nearby Washington Elementary School, Mailes said.

Santa Barbara police officers helped by directing parents to a different area to pick up their kids.

“There was quite a bit of runoff afterward, but it was just water and foam,” Mailes said.

MarBorg representatives responded to the scene after the fire was under control, which was around 3 p.m., to take care of the truck and clean up the contents, Mailes said.

“This should be a reminder to the public not to put any hot embers or anything like that into the trash,” he said, noting that the driver had only picked up cardboard from the Lazy Acres Market.

The incident is under investigation.

