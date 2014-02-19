Santa Barbara Firefighters Using Vacant Buildings on De la Vina for Training

Exercise continues through Monday on structures already scheduled to be demolished

Residents shouldn’t be alarmed by the fire engines and ladder truck on De la Vina Street this week, as Santa Barbara City firefighters will be training in vacant buildings until Monday.

They’re using artificial theater smoke, so no homes or businesses will be put in danger, the department said.

City firefighters frequently do training in condemned buildings so they can practice the more dangerous aspects of the job.

They are using the buildings at 1820 and 1822 De la Vina St., which are soon scheduled for demolition.

The homes, garages and shed will be replaced by a 40-unit residential-care center for seniors with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.