Friday, October 5 , 2018, 3:33 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

3 Santa Barbara Firefighters Honored with Valor Award for Montecito Debris Flow Rescue

Capt. Kevin Hokom, engineer Matt Gritt and firefighter Alex Kargbo earn Stephen J. Masto Award of Valor after pulling 12-year-old survivor from massive debris pile

Firefighters Click to view larger
Montecito debris flow survivors Summer Corey, 12, and her mom, Carie Baker-Corey, are flanked by, from left, Santa Barbara fire Capt. Kevin Hokom, engineer Matt Gritt and firefighter Alex Kargbo after the three first-responders received the Stephen J. Masto Award of Valor for their heroism during the deadly Jan. 9 disaster. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 4, 2018 | 6:04 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department on Thursday presented three firefighters with awards of valor for a lifesaving rescue made during the Montecito debris flows.

Standing at the podium with medals around their necks, Capt. Kevin Hokom, engineer Matt Gritt and firefighter Alex Kargbo received the Stephen J. Masto Award of Valor for their acts of courage, bravery and heroism that are deemed above and beyond the call of duty.

“They are an inspiration to everyone working, and they set the bar high,” Santa Barbara City Firefighters Association representative Mark Kramer told more than 50 people gathered at Fire Station No. 1.

“This is a call that deserves the hero award.”

Hokom, Gritt and Kargbo were searching for survivors the morning of Jan. 9 after flash flooding triggered massive, deadly debris flows from the Thomas Fire burn area in the mountains above Montecito.

The crew focused on a debris pile, and was searching with additional rescuers.

“It was a scene of devastation — nothing was where it was supposed to be — all of the biggest trees were gone,” Hokom recalled. “We walked up in the mud and started searching any car that we found, any structure, and we were called over to a debris pile that was probably about 10 feet tall.”

The group of rescuers heard possible sounds and believed there was a victim in the mass of thick mud, boulders, fallen trees and damaged structures near Hot Springs and Olive Mill roads in Montecito.

“We could hear snoring inside of this big pile,” Hokom said.

Hokom found a leg and rescuers continued making progress toward freeing the rest of her.

Firefighters Click to view larger
Summer Corey, 12, places the Stephen J. Masto Award of Valor on Santa Barbara fire engineer Matt Gritt during Thursday’s ceremony at Fire Station 1 downtown. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

“She wasn’t breathing, so there wasn’t a lot of time,” he said of the survivor. “At some point, when we were pulling the debris off, she had fallen completely underneath the mud.”

Gritt was lifting a heavy portion of a garage wall off of the pile, and Hokom and Kargbo were able to free the young victim.

“We didn’t have any special tools to dig in the pile,” Hokom said. “We started breaking off boards with our hands.”

Gritt took the girl from Kargbo and loaded her into a rescue Stokes basket.

Kargbo, Gritt and several other rescuers carried her about a quarter-mile through knee- to chest-deep mud to an ambulance. Kargbo rode along with her to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

“Over the next several days, she was on our minds,” Hokom said.

The survivor — 12-year-old Summer Corey — presented the three firefighters with the award during Thursday’s ceremony.

Her mother, Carie Baker-Corey, also was in attendance. Both were critically injured in the Montecito Creek debris flow, which killed Summer’s twin sister, Sawyer, and their 25-year-old stepsister, Morgan.

In all, 23 people died in the disaster that morning. The bodies of two children — 17-year-old Jack Cantin and 2-year-old Lydia Sutthithepa, both neighbors of the Baker-Corey family — remain missing.

At the event, Santa Barbara County Fire Department chaplain Jerry Gray led a moment of silence in honor of fallen first responders.

The Stephen J. Masto Award of Valor is named in the memory of Stephen Joseph Masto, a 28-year-old SBFD firefighter who died while working on the Camuesa Fire in Los Padres National Forest on Aug. 27, 1999.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 