Using CPR, Santa Barbara First Responders Save Woman’s Life

By Anthony Wagner for Santa Barbara Police Department | September 12, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

At 4:39 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, a man found his wife unconscious and not breathing. Frantically, he called 911 to report a medical emergency.

Santa Barbara Police Officers Scott McBeth and Michaela Bebernes each responded Code 3 with emergency lights and sirens.

McBeth, a Marine veteran, was the first responder on scene — just three minutes after the call was dispatched.  He found a 50-year-old female victim on the bedroom floor. Her lips were blue.

McBeth checked the woman's carotid artery for a pulse and did not find one. He immediately initiated CPR, alternating between chest compressions and rescue breathing for several minutes until Fire Department personnel and medics arrived and took over.

Bebernes managed the scene as well as the distraught husband.

The unconscious woman eventually regained a pulse. By the time she was placed into the ambulance, she had gone from having no pulse and not breathing to being alive, awake and speaking.

Because of McBeth’s quick action, dedication and resolve, the woman’s life was saved.

“While their actions are exceptional, even heroic, they are also consistent with the core values of all the first responders in our city,” said Police Chief Lori Luhnow.

“I’m extremely proud of our response time, swift reaction, and opportunity to save a life. Our dispatch, officers, fire and medics each contributed towards the ultimate good in service to our city,” Luhnow said.

According to the American Heart Association, each year more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States. Statistics show, if more people knew CPR, more lives could be saved.

Hands-only CPR can save lives. Most people who experience cardiac arrest at home, work or in a public location die because they don't receive immediate CPR from someone on the scene.

As a bystander, don't be afraid. Your actions can only help.

When calling 911, you will be asked for your location. Be specific, especially if you’re calling from a mobile phone as that is not associated with a fixed address. Answering the dispatcher’s questions will not delay the arrival of help.

How to administer hands-only CPR (per the American Heart Association): If you see a teen or adult suddenly collapse, call 911. Push hard and fast in the center of the victim's chest to the beat of any tune that is 100 to 120 beats per minute, such as “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees.

Immediate CPR can double or even triple a person's chance of survival.

— Anthony Wagner for Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
