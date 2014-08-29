Santa Barbara Airport Flights Nearly Sold Out for Labor Day Weekend

Travelers advised to come early and plan ahead for security checks

With Labor Day flights nearly sold out, Santa Barbara Airport Director Hazel Johns said those who haven't pinned down their travel arrangements yet are probably out of luck.

“More than 92 percent of seats are currently filled, so if you haven't already purchased a ticket you may have to take your chances with walk-up fares, which are expensive,” she said. “Travelers are generally advised to make travel arrangements 10 to 14 days in advance.”

Since Labor Day weekend is a busy time for travel, the Santa Barbara Airport recommends that travelers taking peak-period flights arrive at least 90 minutes before their scheduled departure time and use the short-term parking lot for shorter trips.

Short-term parking is available for $20 a day at 500 Fowler Road, with $12 long-term lots adjacent to the terminal.

Travelers are also advised to come prepared for security checks or obtain a TSA precheck.

No new flight advisories have been posted, although the U.S. State Department has issued a travel warning for U.S. citizens planning to go to Mexico due to safety issues.

Santa Barbara Airport departure and arrival times can be found by clicking here.

