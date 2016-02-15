Santa Barbara Flu Season Mild So Far But Not Over Yet

Public Health professionals still recommend a flu shot to guard against the illness as hospital ERs start to see more patients with influenza-like symptoms

Santa Barbara and the state have seen a mild season of influenza so far, but health professionals are still warning the public to get a flu shot to guard against the illness.

Dr. Takashi Wada, director of Santa Barbara County Public Health, said the vaccine has battled the strains of flu circulating in the public.

“The vaccine has proven to be a good match,” Wada said.

But we’re not necessarily in the clear yet. Although numbers are low, Wada said nurses are prepared for the pendulum to shift into the other direction.

“We are seeing a slow increase in the number of cases that we are monitoring every closely,” Wada said.

At Santa Barbara County hospital emergency departments, 1.46 percent of patients over the past 2 weeks were treated for an influenza-like illness.

During the same period last year, the number was 3.9 percent.

According to the most recent report from the public health department, a total of 100 patients have been tested by the department’s lab this flu season, with 64 testing positive for either flu A or B.

Two of those people were hospitalized. At hospitals in the county, 101 in-patients were tested for the flu with 17 testing positive for either flu A or B.

So far during this flu season, which began Oct. 4, two people have died from flu-related illnesses. One of the people was 71 years old.

Across California, seven individuals under age 65 have died this flu season due to influenza, compared to 18 flu-related deaths at this time last year and 147 flu-related deaths in 2014.

Wada said the biggest factor in the weak flu season has been the vaccine, but other factors are at play.

The health department ordered all health professionals working at hospitals and clinics to get vaccinated.

“They had to get vaccinated,” said Wada, adding that only a handful didn’t get the vaccine because of an allergy or other health reasons.

For more information, visit the county public heath department website or check the state data.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.