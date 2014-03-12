Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 8:35 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Newly Formed Santa Barbara Food Alliance Awarded Seed Grant to Hire Coordinator

By Santa Barbara Food Alliance | March 12, 2014 | 8:39 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Food Alliance is a new grassroots group committed to helping all of Santa Barbara’s residents access sustainable, nutritious food.

The group is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a seed grant from The Fund for Santa Barbara through its donor-advised fund. This essential funding permits the group to hire a part-time group coordinator to plan and deliver its inaugural events. The alliance thanks The Fund for its support, and for its essential role in our community and in developing a resilient local food system.

The Santa Barbara Food Alliance is also happy to share the appointment of Kody Burke as coordinator. Burke is a UCSB alumni, currently working in the local food sector. He will lead upcoming event planning and develop the organization’s structure and communications.

Operating quietly in the last year, the alliance has supported several key community events, opened new conversations among regulators, food producers and policymakers, and held an ongoing series of community meetings.

With the addition of these financial and human resources, the alliance hopes to increase its ability to effect change. The group aims to be a catalyst, and is committed to providing a channel for everyone's voice, as our community works to develop a healthier food system.

As a part of its mission, the Santa Barbara Food Alliance will help educate the community by sponsoring events.

A kickoff event in May will offer an opportunity for local organizations to network and share their involvement in food.

Access to food is one of the most fundamental needs of a community, but is seldom addressed by local governments. The Santa Barbara Food Alliance hopes to validate an advocacy voice for people and organizations of all types in strengthening local and regional food systems.

Everyone is welcome to participate, and anyone interested can contact Burke, or join the conversation online by clicking here.

