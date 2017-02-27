Monday, June 18 , 2018, 12:18 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend at Bacara

By Michelle Rodriguez for Food & Wine Weekend | February 27, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Together with The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, Bacara Resort & Spa announces the 4th Annual Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend April 7-9. at the Bacara, showcasing the tastes, sights and sounds of Santa Barbara County.

Headlining this year’s festivities is Los Angeles chef and multiple James Beard Award-winner, Nancy Silverton.

Attendees will enjoy a wine tasting reception presented by the Santa Barbara County Vintners’ Association paired with a specially curated menu by Silverton at Bacara’s new oceanfront restaurant, Angel Oak.

This year’s Grand Dinner features wine pioneer Richard Sanford as the guide for a Celebration of the Santa Rita Hills.

The evening traces the evolution of this unique Santa Barbara appellation, founded by Sanford, as wines from Santa Rita Hills wineries will be paired with a special menu created by Bacara’s Executive Chef Vincent Lesage.

Additional highlights of the 4th Annual Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend include:

» A locally-sourced Santa Barbara lunch prepared in a wood-fired stone oven by Chef Clark Staub, owner of Los Alamos’ Full of Life Flatbread.

» Craft Brewer’s Garden featuring tastings of craft cider, beer, cocktails and mead, all produced locally in Santa Barbara.

» Discussion, Q&A and book signing with Julia Child’s great-nephew, writer Alex Prud’homme, about his latest book, The French Chef in America: Julia Child’s Second Act.

» Screening of the hit film Julie & Julia, Nora Ephron’s love letter to Julia Child’s discovery of her passion for cooking, starring Meryl Streep in her Oscar-nominated performance, and Amy Adams as Julie Powell, the blogger determined to master Mastering the Art of French Cooking.

» Neighborhood Market Tour that explores Santa Barbara’s top up-and-coming food regions, including Los Alamos, Arts District and the Funk Zone.

“Santa Barbara has always been recognized for our beautiful beaches, but it’s our culinary community that is now drawing national acclaim,” said Shashi Poudyal, general manager of Bacara Resort & Spa. “This weekend is designed to showcase all that makes Santa Barbara County’s food and wine so unique.”

“This year’s Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend showcases the talented chefs, artisans and winemakers that are the reason the foundation is very proud to call Santa Barbara home," said Todd Schulkin, executive director, Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

"We hope to again see Santa Barbarans, Californians and people from across the country join us in celebrating Julia’s lifelong spirit of learning mixed with food and fun,” he said.

For a schedule of events, visit http://meritagecollection.com/bacararesort/food-and-wine-weekend/.

Tickets are available at www.BacaraCulinaryWeekend.com. Bacara is offering a room package which includes a two-night stay on April 7 and 8, two All Access VIP Passes for the Weekend and valet parking, starting at $1,050 a night. Weekend proceeds benefit the foundation.

— Michelle Rodriguez for Food & Wine Weekend.

 

