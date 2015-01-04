Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 7:16 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

2nd Annual Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend Set for April 16-19 at Bacara Resort & Spa

By Anne Elcon for Bacara Resort & Spa | January 4, 2015 | 12:55 a.m.

Always on the forefront of what it means to live well, Santa Barbara County is on the cutting-edge of what it means to eat and drink well, too.

In partnership with The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, Bacara Resort & Spa has announced the Second Annual Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend over April 16-19.

Set within the luxurious surroundings of Bacara, at 8301 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, the expanded four-day event will once again showcase the distinct tastes, sights and sounds of Santa Barbara County while drawing culinary talent from across the country.

Highlights of the Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend at Bacara, now themed: Savoring the Past, Cultivating the Future, include:

» Educational lunch with Los Angeles power couple and celebrity chefs, Suzanne Goin and David Lentz

» Neighborhood Tasting & Market that explores Santa Barbara’s top up-and-coming food regions, including Los Alamos, Arts District and the Funk Zone

» Cooking classes with famed chefs and cookbook authors, including Dorie Greenspan, Jim Dodge, Anne Willan and Virginia Willis

» Santa Barbara County Vintners’ Association wine reception and video tribute to the late Julia Child, a Montecito resident, presented by her former producer and director, Geoffrey Drummond

» Screening of A Year in Champagne in the resort’s 211-seat movie theater paired with a glass of champagne and local chocolate tasting

The weekend is inspired by Child’s lifelong passion for learning, love of eating well and mission to further gastronomy. It’s designed to marry entertainment and inspiration, celebration with learning. Event proceeds will benefit The Julia Child Foundation.

“The foundation is delighted to again work with Bacara Resort & Spa to foster Julia Child’s legacy and our connection to Santa Barbara,” said Todd Schulkin, executive director of The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

“Last year’s inaugural event embodied everything we had hoped it could, capturing what Julia loved about enjoying and exploring the best and latest in food, wine and cooking, and what makes Santa Barbara such a special destination. We were very pleased that so many attendees agreed the event succeeded in honoring Julia’s legacy while also delivering a weekend that was fresh, exciting and fulfilling.

“We hope to see many more Santa Barbarans join those from around the country at this year’s expanded weekend.”

Tickets for select events are now available. Advanced reservations are recommended as events do sell out, but same-day tickets will be available for select events with greater capacity, such as the Neighborhood Tour. Bacara Resort is offering a room package that includes a two-night stay over the event, a welcome amenity of local artisan food products and valet parking from $450 a night.

Click here for tickets and a complete list of events and more information about the Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend.

— Anne Elcon is director of marketing and communications at Bacara Resort & Spa.

 
